Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night.

Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway.

Investigators believe people in two vehicles were possibly shooting at each other. No injuries have been reported but a vehicle and two apartments were struck by bullets.

There are no suspects at this time, police say. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 941-316-1199.

