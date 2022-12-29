Advertise With Us
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex

Sarasota Police are investigating an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night.
Sarasota Police are investigating an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night.

Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway.

Investigators believe people in two vehicles were possibly shooting at each other. No injuries have been reported but a vehicle and two apartments were struck by bullets.

There are no suspects at this time, police say. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 941-316-1199.

