Winter Reading Challenge back at Sarasota County Libraries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources is joining the annual Winter Reading Challenge for the sixth consecutive year.

Sponsored by Beanstack, the challenge aims to encourage readers of all ages to look to the future by encouraging reading.

This year’s theme, “All the Feels,” focuses on the history of emojis and expressing yourself through fun activities, all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card.

The county’s goal is logging 50,000 minutes of reading with students logging hours, and submitting book reviews, are among ways to participate.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the community to really explore how reading impacts their everyday lives,” said Director Renee Di Pilato. “Discovering a new book or revisiting one of your favorites can foster a sense of connection, achievement and more.”

The sixth annual Winter Reading Challenge runs through Jan. 31. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration can be found by visiting Beanstack.

