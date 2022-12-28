Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Winter Reading Challenge back at Sarasota County Libraries

Books generic
Books generic(Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources is joining the annual Winter Reading Challenge for the sixth consecutive year.

Sponsored by Beanstack, the challenge aims to encourage readers of all ages to look to the future by encouraging reading.

This year’s theme, “All the Feels,” focuses on the history of emojis and expressing yourself through fun activities, all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card.

The county’s goal is logging 50,000 minutes of reading with students logging hours, and submitting book reviews, are among ways to participate.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the community to really explore how reading impacts their everyday lives,” said Director Renee Di Pilato. “Discovering a new book or revisiting one of your favorites can foster a sense of connection, achievement and more.”

The sixth annual Winter Reading Challenge runs through Jan. 31. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration can be found by visiting Beanstack.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023
Sarasota Police searching for missing 43 year old woman
Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
Alexanderia Lisa Sollock
Second arrest made in north Sarasota shooting case

Latest News

SRQ Airport
Southwest woes continue at SRQ Airport
The Ringling Trail “complete street” project opened to the public Dec. 15. Projects like this...
City of Sarasota earns gold environmental rating
Possible weekend rain
Weekend forecast has the possibility of rain and fog on New Year’s Eve
The OTTB Foundation rescued and healed 13 horses.
‘It’s definitely super rewarding’: Rescue horses in search of new homes