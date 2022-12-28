Weekend forecast has the possibility of rain and fog on New Year’s Eve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Low wind speeds, clear skies, and very dry air are the perfect recipe for radiational cooling. That cooling and, of course, the lack of the sun’s heating overnight, caused our morning temperatures to again be cold.

But the cold mornings are coming to an end. Moisture is returning, which will keep night time temperatures up. In a few days our night time lows will be the same as our day time highs were a few days ago, in the mid-60s. That additional moisture will be important in forecasting the weekend rain chances.

The next few days will be sunny. The suns heat and winds turning to the east will continue to boost temperatures to the mid-to-upper 70s by the end of the work week and beginning of the weekend.

By then, another cold front will be approaching and the high-pressure area that is over us will drift into Atlantic waters. These atmospheric movements will force winds to the southwest and moisture will rapidly increase. The window to go from relatively dry air to moist air will be small and is a limiting factor in the Saturday night rainfall forecast. Wind direction and cloud cover will also be important in the fog forecast. A southwest wind could cause dense sea fog if favorable conditions develop.

Most computer models keep the rain over the Suncoast very light. The heaviest rain will be north of Tampa Bay. The forecast issue is that the gradient between light drizzle and fast-passing showers over the Suncoast and the steadier and heavier rain to the north is tight. Slight shifts in where the front sets up and stalls will make an important difference in the rain chances for the Suncoast.

At this point, I’ll call for the rain chance on New Year’s Eve to be about 20% to 30%. It also makes sense given current guidance, that rain that we do get will be on the light side at a few hundredths of an inch to a few tenths of an inch. Confidence in this rainfall forecast is low at this point. In the days to come the models will fall into agreement and the forecast will have greater confidence.

