Tampa man killed in Georgia vehicle crash

FORSYTH, Ga. (WWSB) - A Tampa man was killed in an overnight crash in Monroe County, Georgia.

Forsyth Police report that the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. Crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-75 South at mile marker 186. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male and called for investigators to come to the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows the male driver ran off the roadway and struck the median wall. The driver was identified as Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, Florida. A female passenger was transported to a local hospital.

