Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Tampa man killed in Georgia vehicle crash

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH, Ga. (WWSB) - A Tampa man was killed in an overnight crash in Monroe County, Georgia.

Forsyth Police report that the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. Crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-75 South at mile marker 186. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male and called for investigators to come to the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows the male driver ran off the roadway and struck the median wall. The driver was identified as Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, Florida. A female passenger was transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023
Sarasota Police searching for missing 43 year old woman
Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
Alexanderia Lisa Sollock
Second arrest made in north Sarasota shooting case

Latest News

Red Tide Advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches
11/28/22
11/28/22
Books generic
Winter Reading Challenge back at Sarasota County Libraries
SRQ Airport
Southwest woes continue at SRQ Airport