Southwest woes continue at SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines scrambles to catch up after multiple delayed flights across the U.S., the company is putting the blame on severe weather and staffing issues. As of Wednesday. more reports of outages are coming in to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Flight Aware is now reporting that all 23 flights cancelled at SRQ are Southwest Airlines although some Southwest flights are departing as scheduled.

Southwest canceled more than 70% of its flights Monday, more than 60% on Tuesday, and is currently operating just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

Of the approximately 2,950 flight cancellations in the U.S. by midday Tuesday, 2,549 were called off by Southwest.

A spokesperson with Sarasota Bradenton International Airport released a detailed list of airlines with cancellations that confirmed what most already knew. Southwest Airlines had the most significant number of canceled flights.

A young couple named Eleanore and Ben Stinson were in Sarasota visiting family for Christmas. They said they received a text saying their flight back to their home in Nashville was canceled.

In a scramble, they rescheduled multiple times— all of which ended up getting canceled as well.

“We could rebook a flight but there’s no promise that’s going to actually happen,” said Ben Stinson. “So, I’d rather just rent a car and count on ourselves rather than get another flight that will get canceled.”

So, that’s what they did. After waiting in Southwest’s three-hour line to speak to a ticket agent, they got a refund and walked out the doors to the car rentals and drove back to Nashville.

While that doesn’t sound ideal, the Stinsons were actually pretty lucky to have that option. Sarasota’s Shawn Rauch is stuck in Utica, New York with no car rentals in sight.

“It looks like I’m not going to get home anytime soon. A lot of people scooped up the rental cars real quick,” said Rauch.

Rauch claimed all of the flights within his budget aren’t available until after the New Year.

“It looks like I won’t be home until January sometime. All the flights I’ve seen, if I want to get back before January, are right around $3,000. So, it’s actually cheaper to buy a car and drive back home,” said Rauch.

