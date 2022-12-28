Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Southwest flight cancelled? Here are your options

Southwest flight relief is still days away. (CNN, Southwest via CNN Newsource)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines works to play catch up after weather, I.T. workflow and staff scheduling shortages caused cancellations across the nation, there are options online that you can take. Wait times for operator assistance are also lengthy, so you may be able to check online for solutions.

To learn about Flight Credits that can be applied for your missed or cancelled flights, click here.

Southwest also has a site dedicated to Travel Disruption that will allow you to check Flight and Reservation Status and to rebook any cancelled flight. Customers traveling through Jan. 2, 2023 are able to rebook in the original class of service or travel standby within 30 days of your original date of travel between the original city-pairs and without paying additional charges. Some accommodation requirements must be met to apply for this option. This page also has the option to request a complete refund that will be applied to the original form of payment. The airline has not yet provided a timeline on how long it will take to process these refunds.

If you made it on a flight but have lost your luggage, the airline also says they will be paying to return bags to customers.

If you are heading to the airport, check your flight status ahead of arrival.

