Red Tide Advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches

This affects 7 areas in Sarasota County
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County) has announced elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.

The beaches with elevated levels of red tide include Longboat Key, Bird Key/ Ringling Causeway, North Lido, South Lido, Siesta Key, Turtle and Nokomis.

Red Tide blooms can cause mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.

Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.

If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.

Due to elevated counts of red tide from Monday’s beach water samples, DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.

The Department makes the following recommendations:

·        Do not swim around dead fish.

·        If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach as red tide can affect your breathing.

·        Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

·        Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life.

·        Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer’s specifications).

·        If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

