Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Joe Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson, dies at 31

News of Marley’s death elicited mourning on social media, including a post from Jamaican Prime...
News of Marley’s death elicited mourning on social media, including a post from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Reggae musician Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson and Stephen Marley’s son, has died at 31.

His representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone on Tuesday, but a cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Born in Jamaica and raised in Miami, Marley followed in his family’s musical footsteps, taking the stage with his family’s band, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers. He began writing music when in middle school and made his musical debut in 2010 with the release of the single “My Girl,” on which he collaborated with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley. In 2016, he collaborated on a song with his father for the latter’s album “Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.”

Marley grew up with his musician father and surrounded by Bob Marley’s other children, including uncle Ziggy and aunts Sharon and Cadella.

Jo Mersa Marley spoke of how music enveloped his upbringing in a previous interview with Rolling Stone.

“I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on,” he said.

He was intent on creating his own path, and released his own debut album “Eternal” in 2021. He had studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College.

“I am one of the new generation of Marleys, but I am still experimenting at the same time,” he had told Rolling Stone. “My plan is to do something new with my roots.”

News of Marley’s death elicited mourning on social media, including a post from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere,” Holness tweeted Tuesday. “His untimely passing at the young age of 31y.o. is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023
Sarasota Police searching for missing 43 year old woman
Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
Alexanderia Lisa Sollock
Second arrest made in north Sarasota shooting case

Latest News

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry...
Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot
Books generic
Winter Reading Challenge back at Sarasota County Libraries
The Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old Utah boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Utah boy
Snowmobile club members are getting nurses to the hospital during a winter storm in Buffalo.
Snowmobile club gets nurses to work in snow-bound Buffalo
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball