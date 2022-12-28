Advertise With Us
Jazz Club of Sarasota inspires future musicians with scholarships

Colin Leonard is an alum of Booker High School
Colin Leonard is an alum of Booker High School(Colin Leonard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jazz Club of Sarasota has a mission to keep the music playing by providing scholarships to local music students.

Booker High School alum Colin Leonard and his saxophone are living proof of this. His tenor saxophone, is an 80-year-old vintage instrument the he lovingly calls “Susan.” Colin and Susan make sweet music together and that story began right here in the Suncoast. If asked about his favorite style, Colin won’t hesitate to answer.

“I really like jazz because it allows the musicians for improvisation, which is to make up music on the spot. I really like creative platforms and this just makes music even more creative, because we’re composing and making music on the spot,” said Colin.

Colin is currently a sophomore at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio, one of the country’s most prestigious schools to study jazz.

The Jazz Club of Sarasota has helped students like Colin by providing over $30,000 in scholarships to Florida students who hope to pursue music education and performance. If you’d like to learn more, visit their website here.

