Governor’s office investigating drag show that accompanied minors were allowed to attend

Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis has said his office has been made aware of allegations that a drag show in Fort Lauderdale was marketing to children.

Bryan Griffin, a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis, tweeted that “A Drag Queen Christmas,” held Dec. 26 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts,is under investigation with evidence being turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The minimum age for the event was 18+ but minors could come if accompanied by an adult.

The show was hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West and featured holiday-themed skits.

Griffin vowed to take action, stating that “exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida.”

You can read the statement in full below:

