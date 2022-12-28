The cold weather just about over Suncoast

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One more night of chilly weather then it starts to warm up finally. We will see lows overnight in the mid 40s for most everyone to start the day off on Wednesday. We will see plenty of sunshine so afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s. Should be a really nice afternoon with light winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Much warmer for Thursday as lows will be in the mid 50s and highs will warm into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures to stay above average for a while (WWSB)

As winds begin to turn more toward the ESE on Friday we will see highs warm into the upper 70s near the coast and low 80s inland with no chance for any significant rain. There is a 20% chance for a few isolated showers with partly cloudy skies.

An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf late Friday and track to the NNE which will swing a weak front our way late Saturday. This will bring partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance for daytime showers. Highs on Saturday will stay warm with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Only a slight chance for some showers to close the year (WWSB)

New Year’s Eve we can expect to see mostly cloudy skies along with a 40% chance for a few showers. Most of the rain with this front will fall well to our north. Temperatures will stay warm however with lows in the mid 60s.

To start the new year we will see variable cloudiness with a high in the upper 70s. There is a 20% chance for a few showers on Sunday.

