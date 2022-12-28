City of Sarasota earns gold environmental rating

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has achieved LEED Gold certification with the U.S. Green Building Council.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system.

Sarasota earned 62 points out of the possible 110 points available across nine categories, including water consumption and treatment, public transportation, greenhouse gas emissions, solid waste management, quality of life performance, and innovation.

LEED also awarded Sarasota a perfect 4 of 4 score in regional priorities, citing the Legacy Trail development and Bay Park Conservancy project in downtown.

Gold certification is the second highest level awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council based on its LEED for Cities rating system.

“Being LEED certified to the Gold level is a significant achievement for the City,” said Sustainability Coordinator Jeff Vredenburg. “It highlights the City’s dedication to creating and tracking specific innovative plans to attain sustainability goals for improved quality of life for our residents and visitors.”

The City of Sarasota is now a LEED case study with data available online that can be reviewed and compared to other communities worldwide.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.