Two killed in head-on crash east of Parrish

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision on State Road 62, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a sedan driven by a 35-year-old man from Bowling Green was heading east on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, at about 4:45 p.m. when an oncoming car attempted to pass another vehicle.

The cars collided head-on. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was critically injured. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Bowling Green, was killed. The driver of the vehicle trying to pass was also killed; he has not yet been identified.

The crash is still under investigation.

