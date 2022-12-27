Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Second arrest made in north Sarasota shooting case

Alexanderia Lisa Sollock
Alexanderia Lisa Sollock
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An Ellenton woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in north Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alexanderia Lisa Sollock, 20, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder (accessory after the fact).

Sollock’s boyfriend, Carlos Henry-Antonio Herrera, was arrested last week and charged with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

On Nov. 23 at 3 a.m., deputies received multiple 911 calls of shots fired in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive. When they arrived, deputies found a 31-year-old man in a vehicle near a home with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Investigators saw evidence of one bullet that had breached the home’s walls and several bullets that had penetrated the locked vehicle.

When arrested, Herrera was already in the Sarasota County Jail on other charges, including fleeing police, drug trafficking and possession.

