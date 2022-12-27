Advertise With Us
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among snow.(Michigan State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A postal worker was left with numerous broken bones and injuries after her mail truck was hit head-on by a semi-truck the day before Christmas Eve.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened Friday morning in Kent County in western Michigan, north of Grand Rapids.

Troopers said the driver of the postal truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among snow.

Icy roads can also be seen surrounding the area.
Icy roads can also be seen surrounding the area.(Michigan State Police)

Family members identified the USPS driver as Dora Schweiger. On a GoFundMe page, Schweiger’s daughters said she suffered two broken ankles, two broken legs, a broken pelvis bone, a broken tailbone, broken ribs, two broken wrists, and two broken arms.

Schweiger will be undergoing multiple surgeries, including on her left leg, left foot, left wrist, and potentially left pinky.

Her daughters said Christmas wouldn’t be the same with their mom in the hospital, and that she will likely be there into the new year.

“This will be her first Christmas in the hospital, and those who know our mom know that this woman ADORES Christmas,” her daughters wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Schweiger’s future is unclear, as her daughters said they are unsure if she will be able to walk again.

