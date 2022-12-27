Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Menu labels encourage people to eat less red meat, study says

A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red...
A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red meat consumption.(Pxhere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests adding climate impact information to menus may encourage people to eat more climate-friendly foods.

The medical journal JAMA published the study Tuesday.

More than 5,000 adults participated in randomized clinical trials where researchers asked them to pick an item from one of three menus.

Two of the menus had high climate impact labels.

Researchers found people were more likely to opt for a more sustainable meal with the labels. They said red labels were the most effective, compared with green.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police searching for missing 43 year old woman
Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found
Cold weather isn't stopping people from enjoying the holidays
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
An early Monday morning fire destroyed a Lakewood Ranch home
Fire destroys Lakewood Ranch home
Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023

Latest News

It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall
A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say
FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments...
Mental health-related emergency room visits on the rise among children, study finds