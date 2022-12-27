Advertise With Us
Majority of cancelled flights at SRQ are Southwest flights

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines scrambles to catch up after multiple delayed flights across the U.S., the company is putting the blame on severe weather and staffing issues.

Southwest cancelled more than 70% of its flights Monday, more than 60% on Tuesday, and is currently operating just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

Of the approximately 2,950 flight cancellations in the U.S. by midday Tuesday, 2,549 were called off by Southwest.

A spokesperson with Sarasota Bradenton International Airport released a detailed list of airlines with cancellations that confirmed what most already knew. Southwest Airlines had the most significant number of cancelled flights.

