How to properly dispose of live Christmas trees in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are getting ready to dispose of your live Christmas tree, make sure you check with your local waste collection’s website for information. According to the National Fire Protection Association, leaving a tree up past December greatly increases the chances of a fire incident, as nearly 30 percent of Christmas tree fires occur in January.

In Sarasota County, you are asked to remove all tinsel and decorations before placing the tree in a paper lawn and leaf bag or a 45 gallon container with handles. Place the tree at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular service day.

Charlotte County is asking residents to not dispose of Christmas trees in storm debris piles. Waste Management’s residential curbside Christmas tree collection will take place the first two weeks following Christmas on customers’ scheduled collection day. Christmas trees must follow these guidelines for curbside collection:

No decorations on trees, including tinsel, lights, ornaments, and tree stands

No artificial snow and colorings at the curb

Cut trees taller than six feet in half

Residents that live in multi-family complexes should contact their property manager for proper disposal.

In Manatee County, live Christmas trees can be set out at the curb on your yard waste collection day for recycling. Trees should be no longer than four feet in length. Remove all ornaments, lights, decorations, and stands before placing at the curb. Artificial trees are not collected with yard waste.

