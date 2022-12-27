Advertise With Us
FHP releases description of vehicle used in fatal hit-and-run

Vehicle Description
Vehicle Description(FHP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities in DeSoto County are searching for the drive who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadis on Christmas Day and fled the scene.

Troopers say at 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, troopers say. FHP has determined the the vehicle is likely a maroon Ford Explorer, possibly XLT or Eddie Bauer Edition with damage to the right front.

The provided image is NOT a photo of the actual SUV, it is being used as a generic visual of the POSSIBLE SUV involved.

