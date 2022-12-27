Clearing skies and warmer weather are in today’s Suncoast forecast

Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An active southern branch of the jet stream will continue to bring a sun and cloud mix for a good part of the first half of the day. Temperatures will continue to warm today as surface winds out of the east boost high temperatures into the mid-60s.

A bit of upper-level energy will dive southward and interact with the southern branch jet stream to help clear our skies later today which will bring in at least two days of mostly sunny skies. The combination of shifting winds and increased sunshine will cause the temperatures to continue to rise into the upper 70s by Friday.

An additional bump to the temperatures will occur on Saturday as our surface winds twist to the southeast. This will provide a little extra moisture to the air and push our temperatures to the near 80 degree mark.

The forecast problem at the moment is the prospect of rain showers over the weekend and particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Currently there are two forecast model camps with different solutions. One brings a cold front into the Suncoast at cause the uplift pessary to produce a good chance for Saturday evening showers.

Another equally good forecast model suggests the front never makes it to central Florida and keeps the rains away. Until there is greater agreement in the model solutions the forecast for the weekend has a good amount of uncertainty. At present the rain chance will stand at 30% using a blend of the two model guidance.

