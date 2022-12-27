Chilly Mornings and Warmer Afternoons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will drop overnight, however a slow warming trend continues. Suncoasters will wake up to the low 40s, although it will feel like the upper thirties. By mid morning the 50s arrive, then temperatures peak in the mid sixties in the afternoon. For Tuesday, expect mostly sunshine. There is no rain in the forecast until Saturday.

Boaters can expect winds out of the northeast between 10 and 15 knots making for a cool ride on the water. Seas will be two to three feet with a moderate chop.

As the week progresses, temperatures will rise to the 70′s on Wednesday and remain there through the weekend. Rain chances return Saturday evening and possibly into Sunday morning. For New Year’s Eve, expect a low of 66 with a small chance for showers later in the day. A high of 77 is forecasted for New Year’s Day with partly cloudy skies.

