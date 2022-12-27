Advertise With Us
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off

A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.(Florida Lottery)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman claimed the top prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that Eureca Battle, 40, of Bradenton, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

Battle purchased her winning ticket from Speedway, located on State Road 64 in Bradenton. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD, launched in May and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.12.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Additionally, since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

