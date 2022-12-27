Attorney general’s office seeks penalties from Clearwater spa maker

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - The state is suing two Clearwater hot tub manufacturers for collecting money for products that were either never delivered, were damaged, or delivered months after they were promised, court records show.

Attorney General Ashley Moody charges that Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates and expedited shipping fees. Her office is asking a court to permanently bar the defendants from selling or manufacturing spa and hot tub covers or related products within Florida and to impose civil penalties for willful violations of the law.

Moody’s office has received more than 350 complaints about the companies, court records say.

According to an investigation Moody’s Consumer Protection Division, Ramirez operated the spa cover retail and manufacturing businesses that accepted payments for hundreds of goods that arrived months after the promised delivery day or never delivered at all. Consumers paid more than $90,000 to the defendants for such products. Affordable Spa Covers also advertised excellent customer service yet refused to issue refunds to consumers who had not received orders.

According to the investigation, Affordable Spa Covers sells products, made by Coverlex, online and advertises fast, free shipping and exceptional customer service. However, the investigation uncovered that the company sent products, in some cases damaged, months after the promised delivery date or never delivered products at all, and seldom honored refunds.

The complaint says when consumers attempted to reach out for refunds, the company did not answer phone calls. Of the many customers who requested to cancel orders, very few were refunded the entire purchase price. The defendants often assessed a $150 cancellation fee, regardless of whether production started or whether the company failed to timely deliver the product.

