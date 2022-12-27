Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Attorney general’s office seeks penalties from Clearwater spa maker

The state is suing two Clearwater hot tub manufacturers for collecting money for products that...
The state is suing two Clearwater hot tub manufacturers for collecting money for products that were either never delivered, were damaged, or delivered months after they were promised, court records show.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - The state is suing two Clearwater hot tub manufacturers for collecting money for products that were either never delivered, were damaged, or delivered months after they were promised, court records show.

Attorney General Ashley Moody charges that Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates and expedited shipping fees. Her office is asking a court to permanently bar the defendants from selling or manufacturing spa and hot tub covers or related products within Florida and to impose civil penalties for willful violations of the law.

Moody’s office has received more than 350 complaints about the companies, court records say.

According to an investigation Moody’s Consumer Protection Division, Ramirez operated the spa cover retail and manufacturing businesses that accepted payments for hundreds of goods that arrived months after the promised delivery day or never delivered at all. Consumers paid more than $90,000 to the defendants for such products. Affordable Spa Covers also advertised excellent customer service yet refused to issue refunds to consumers who had not received orders.

According to the investigation, Affordable Spa Covers sells products, made by Coverlex, online and advertises fast, free shipping and exceptional customer service. However, the investigation uncovered that the company sent products, in some cases damaged, months after the promised delivery date or never delivered products at all, and seldom honored refunds.

The complaint says when consumers attempted to reach out for refunds, the company did not answer phone calls. Of the many customers who requested to cancel orders, very few were refunded the entire purchase price. The defendants often assessed a $150 cancellation fee, regardless of whether production started or whether the company failed to timely deliver the product.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police searching for missing 43 year old woman
Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found
Cold weather isn't stopping people from enjoying the holidays
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
An early Monday morning fire destroyed a Lakewood Ranch home
Fire destroys Lakewood Ranch home
Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023

Latest News

How to properly dispose of live Christmas trees in the Suncoast
Vehicle Description
FHP releases description of vehicle used in fatal hit-and-run
Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision on State Road 62, the Florida Highway...
Two killed in head-on crash east of Parrish
Florida, Georgia, Texas and Virginia all started new law enforcement units to investigate voter...
Third case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed