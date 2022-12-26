Warm up starts today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The warmer weather starts today with high temperatures nearly 10 degrees above yesterday’s highs.

Freeze warnings will be a thing of the past in the week ahead. High pressure will build in over the Atlantic and winds will begin to shift to an easterly direction, which will warm us up. Each day our high temperature will increase by about 5 degrees.

Moisture will also be on the increase, which will keep nighttime temperatures well above freezing. The moisture may combine with an approaching front, so that by the weekend there will be enough instability to bring a few showers to Florida.

Models differ at the present time on making the front strong enough to push into central Florida and bring Saturday evening showers to the Suncoast or keeping the front weaker and preventing it from getting close enough to rain on our New Year’s Eve.

The forecast will be fine-tuned as the week goes on to account for any rainfall chances. Higher confidence exists in the temperature forecast. As winds shift to the southeast by Saturday the temperatures will rapidly climb. By New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, the highs may be 30 degrees warmer than last weekend. Widespread 80s will be likely on the first day of 2023.

