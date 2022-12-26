Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Warm up starts today

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The warmer weather starts today with high temperatures nearly 10 degrees above yesterday’s highs.

Freeze warnings will be a thing of the past in the week ahead. High pressure will build in over the Atlantic and winds will begin to shift to an easterly direction, which will warm us up. Each day our high temperature will increase by about 5 degrees.

Moisture will also be on the increase, which will keep nighttime temperatures well above freezing. The moisture may combine with an approaching front, so that by the weekend there will be enough instability to bring a few showers to Florida.

Models differ at the present time on making the front strong enough to push into central Florida and bring Saturday evening showers to the Suncoast or keeping the front weaker and preventing it from getting close enough to rain on our New Year’s Eve.

The forecast will be fine-tuned as the week goes on to account for any rainfall chances. Higher confidence exists in the temperature forecast. As winds shift to the southeast by Saturday the temperatures will rapidly climb. By New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, the highs may be 30 degrees warmer than last weekend. Widespread 80s will be likely on the first day of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold weather isn't stopping people from enjoying the holidays
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in Ellenton
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

Police officers in South Florida made Christmas Eve deliveries to the rightful owners of...
Officers make Christmas Eve deliveries of stolen packages
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
The make and model of the vehicle is not yet known but is possibly red in color.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 7am - December 25, 2022