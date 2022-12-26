Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found

UPDATED Dec. 26 with police saying the woman has been found safe and returned home.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say a woman reported missing for nearly three weeks has been found and she is OK.

Gina Ludlam had been missing since Dec. 5. On Christmas Day, police said on Twitter that she had retuned home. “Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us get the word out,” the tweet said.

UPDATE DEC 25TH: Ms Ludlam has been found safe and returned home. Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us get the word out. https://t.co/EVfiHngENX — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) December 25, 2022

