Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found

Sarasota Police searching for missing 43 year old woman
Sarasota Police searching for missing 43 year old woman(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED Dec. 26 with police saying the woman has been found safe and returned home.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say a woman reported missing for nearly three weeks has been found and she is OK.

Gina Ludlam had been missing since Dec. 5. On Christmas Day, police said on Twitter that she had retuned home. “Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us get the word out,” the tweet said.

Sarasota Police

Most Read

Cold weather isn't stopping people from enjoying the holidays
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in Ellenton
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, Andrew Gillum, then-Democratic candidate for governor, speaks...
Judge won’t drop charges for former gubernatorial candidate
Police officers in South Florida made Christmas Eve deliveries to the rightful owners of...
Officers make Christmas Eve deliveries of stolen packages
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
Back to the 80's by the weekend
Warm up starts today