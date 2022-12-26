Advertise With Us
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia

The make and model of the vehicle is not yet known but is possibly red in color.(AP Images)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene.

Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, troopers say. The make and model of the vehicle is not yet known but is possibly red in color.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

