Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant.

Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach.

Hamilton was setting up a perimeter around a townhouse that Price-Williams had refused to leave when shots were fired from inside the residence, striking the deputy, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Hamilton was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to serve Price-Williams a warrant on a domestic violence charge but that he refused to leave the home. The special response team from the sheriff’s office was called in to negotiate with the suspect to come out peacefully.

After Hamilton was shot, Price-Williams for some time refused to leave the home. When he eventually went outside, Price-Williams acted in a manner that “caused another deputy to fire on him,” the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was wounded in his right arm.

Price-Williams was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was denied bond and remained in jail on Sunday. There was no online court docket yet for him so it wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold weather isn't stopping people from enjoying the holidays
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in Ellenton
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies

Latest News

Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023
The Federal Trade Commission is considering new requirements to require funeral homes to list...
Feds seek more input on funeral home pricing rules
Manatee County deputies will be holding training exercises at Sugg Middle School this week.
Deputies to train at Sugg Middle School this week, neighbors warned
SRQ Airport
Delays, cancellations reported at local airports