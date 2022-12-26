Fire destroys Lakewood Ranch home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lakewood Ranch home is in ruins after an early morning fire Monday.

The fire inside the home in the 11000 block of Rivers Bluff Circle started shortly after 1:30 a.m., a fire official told ABC7 at the scene.

Neighbor Jane Drake said she was in total shock. “I woke up to the lights,” she told ABC7. Total shock ... It doesn’t happen to you in your neighborhood.”

Drake said the residents who lived there -- a couple -- had been there 25 years.

East Manatee Fire District officials have been otherwise unavailable for comment. It’s not known what may have caused the fire.

