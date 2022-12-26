Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Feds seek more input on funeral home pricing rules

The Federal Trade Commission is considering new requirements to require funeral homes to list...
The Federal Trade Commission is considering new requirements to require funeral homes to list their prices online.(KSLA)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C., Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Trade Commission is considering new requirements to require funeral homes to list their prices online.

To gather as much public input as possible, the FTC is extending the window for public comments to Jan. 17.

The “Funeral Rule” requires funeral homes to furnish consumers who visit funeral homes in-person with itemized price information. But, because the rule was first issued in the 1980s, it does not require them to provide price information online and via other electronic means like email or text messages.

The FTC also released a staff report that found that fewer than 40 percent of the funeral provider websites the agency reviewed provide any prices online.

“For decades, the Funeral Rule has provided crucial rights to grieving families seeking out burial and cremation services,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “We look forward to hearing from the public about how we can modernize the rule to better protect consumers in today’s market.”

The agency’s review of funeral providers’ websites – which took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when many people could not or did not feel comfortable visiting a funeral home in person to make arrangements for their loved ones – found that more than 60 percent of the websites reviewed provided little to no information about their prices.

Information about how to submit comments on the FTC’s Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is included in the Federal Register notice. The deadline for submitting comments will be 60 days after the notice is published in the Federal Register. Submitted comments will be posted to Regulations.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold weather isn't stopping people from enjoying the holidays
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in Ellenton
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food, and...
‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays
7-year-old triplets in Orlando reunite with garbage collector who was their hero.
CUTE: Triplets reunite with garbage truck driver 4 years after viral video