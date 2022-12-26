Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street.

The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:

From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023:

Pineapple Avenue from First Street to the roundabout

First Street from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue

Central Avenue from First Street to the roundabout

From 4 a.m. Dec. 31, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023:

State Street from Lemon Avenue to the public parking garage

Main Street from Orange Avenue to the roundabout

Lemon Avenue from First Street to Pineapple Avenue

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please call Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

Sarasota Police asks those planning to celebrate to leave backpacks, coolers and alcohol at home.

Police also remind city residents that celebrating by firing a weapon into the air is dangerous and illegal. A bullet fired into the air will come down, and the unintended consequences can be tragic. Violators can expect to be arrested, the police department said.

And, of course, police say, if part of your holiday celebrations includes consuming alcoholic beverages, plan not driving while impaired. There are safer and less expensive ways of travel. Use a designated driver, take a taxi, or take advantage of the free “Tow to Go” service offered through AAA.

For Tow to Go in Sarasota, you can call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO (1-855-286-9246). The Sarasota Police Department will be out, and there will be no tolerance for the dangerous act of drinking and driving.

