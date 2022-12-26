Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Deputies to train at Sugg Middle School this week, neighbors warned

Manatee County deputies will be holding training exercises at Sugg Middle School this week.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County deputies will be holding training exercises at Sugg Middle School, 3801 59th Street West, on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, anyone near the school may hear what sounds like gunfire, but it will be simulation rounds used as part of the training, a notice on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says.

There will also be explosives training at the school on Wednesday. Those nearby may hear some loud noises, but should not be alarmed, the Sheriff’s Office cautioned.

