Delays, cancellations reported at local airports

SRQ Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter weather across the U.S. is causing ripples of cancellations and delays at airports nationwide and locally.

The timing unfortunately is coinciding with people trying to return home for the holidays. Both Sarasota-Bradenton International and Tampa International airports are reporting cancellations and delays for inbound and outbound flights.

It’s always wise to check your status before you head to the airport. Here are the links to airport flight screens.

Sarasota-Bradenton International

Tampa International

Punta Gorda

St. Pete/Clearwater

