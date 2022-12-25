Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’

Cold weather isn't stopping people from enjoying the holidays
Cold weather isn't stopping people from enjoying the holidays
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st.

The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Vendors will line Main Street & Lemon Avenue with holiday spirit.

Flyer for Sarasota Farmers Market Night Market
Flyer for Sarasota Farmers Market Night Market(Sarasota County)

