Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st.

The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Vendors will line Main Street & Lemon Avenue with holiday spirit.

Flyer for Sarasota Farmers Market Night Market (Sarasota County)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.