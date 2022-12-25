Santa is Taking the Frigid Temperatures back to the North, as a Warming Trend Kicks Off

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoasters received a chilly Christmas gift from mother nature by waking up to some freezing temperatures. A slightly warmer morning is on the rise Monday, as temperatures land in the upper 30′s by day break. After the sun rises temperatures will climb to the 40s, but the wind chill keeps it feeling frigid through mid morning. Expect a high in the 50′s by late afternoon. Monday skies will show a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A warming trend kicks off this week. High’s will reach the 70′s with plenty of sunshine by Wednesday. Expect lows in the 40s early in the week, then reaching the 60′s toward the week’s end. By Friday, it’s possible we may hit 80 degrees. Then moisture moves our way with a slight chance of warm thunderstorms heading into New Years Eve.

Beachgoers can expect a chilly day at the beach Monday. Red tide has left the Suncoast area for now. Winds will mostly be coming from the north between ten and 15 mph. The Gulf water temperature is a cold 62 degrees.

Boaters can expect a moderate chop, and a cold wind chill as winds mostly remain between 10 and 15 knots from the north. Temperatures will move from the 40′s into the fifties. Seas will be 2 to 4 feat. No rain is in the forecast for the work week.

