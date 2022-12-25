Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in Ellenton

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred December 25th in Ellenton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an in-progress fight in the 4200 block of Day Bridge Place.

En route, deputies say they learned one person had been stabbed. CPR was administered to the victim, but the victim, 41-year-old Gonzalo Juarez, died on the scene.

According to deputies, the incident appeared to stem from two involved parties confronting their spouses about an alleged extramarital relationship.

No charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

