Englewood United Methodist Church hosts 31st annual community Christmas dinner

By Michaela Redmond
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood United Methodist Church hosted its 31st annual community Christmas dinner with folks picking up meals and meals being delivered. According to the associate pastor, Bo Sim, the church is providing over 2,000 people with meals. The dinner was free to anyone in the community who decided to pull up to the doors of the church. Folks were asked how many meals they needed and volunteers would rush them out. Many pulling up were asking for more than just one meal.

“It’s for others who are in need and so this morning we briefly encountered how many people would be picking up for others having five fingers and two fingers up,” said Sim. “Some had like six and those are neighbors and shut-ins and homebound who couldn’t come and pick it up.”

There were over 100 volunteers at different stations. The meals were cooked in the kitchen and then placed on a table. From there, volunteers grabbed boxes and followed the line like a lunch line at a school cafeteria, before the box made their way home with families. Sim said as much of a blessing as it is for those receiving the meals, it’s also a blessing for the ones giving.

Additionally, volunteers delivered over 300 meals to community members from Nokomis to Port Charlotte. Those getting their meals delivered pre-registered before Christmas.

