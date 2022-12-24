Manatee County Commissioners hand out holiday meals to first responders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners handed out over 100 meals to first responders at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 24. The meals were provided by Popi’s Place and served by the commissioners along with Sheriff Rick Wells. According to Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the meals are a thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day including Christmas eve and day.

“To show them that we appreciate the fact that one, they put themselves and their lives on the line every single day for us, and two that they’re willing to be away from their families and sacrifice on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. I think this is the very least we could do was to come out here and show a little appreciation,” said Van Ostenbridge.

First responders from across Manatee County pulled up to the parking lot at the sheriff’s office and then received their meals. Manatee County Deputies picking up meals appreciated the sheriff being out in the parking lot helping the commissioners.

“This is really special,” said Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lauren Jalowiec. “To be able to come out to get a hot meal on a holiday when you are kind of away from your family, it makes you feel like you’re a part of another family. The MSO is a giant family so to see the sheriff out here supporting his people is really cool.”

Many of those first responders took extra food trays with them to drop off to other who couldn’t make it.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.