A cold Christmas weekend for the Suncoast is upon us

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the cold front well south of us, cold air has settled in with widespread temperatures in the 30′s. Factoring in the breezy winds, the feels-like temperature is in the 20′s on the Suncoast. The Freeze Watch will remain in effect for tonight as well. Cold air will continue to sink south on the breezy north wind and keep today’s sunshine from boosting temperatures much above 50. The same general conditions will continue on Christmas Day, only the winds will be lighter.

A slow warm-up will begin in the new week but it will not be until mid-week that the temperatures hit 70 again. The dry air will keep our skies rain free. Long-range computer outlooks continue to show that the New Years Eve weather will be mild and dry with midnight temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s.

