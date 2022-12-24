The Big Chill is Here: Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories as Temps Plummet

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The big chill has arrived and Manatee county east of I-75, along with Hardee county is under a freeze warning until late Saturday morning. Meanwhile the entire Suncoast area is under a wind chill advisory until Saturday at 10am. Temperatures will dip down to the mid 30′s in most areas, and freezing temps in some areas. The wind chill will make it feel like the 20′s at sunrise Saturday. It will continue to feel frigid in the morning. By late afternoon the high will be 50, however it will feel the low 40′s.

Boaters should avoid the water. Wind gusts will be as high at 25 knots Saturday, with choppy seas and waves up to seven feet. A small craft advisory is in effect until Saturday morning.

Suncoast residents should bring in plants they care about, if they are freeze intolerant. Pets should be brought in overnight through Monday morning.

