Winter storm snarling flights at SRQ

A check of departing flights shows a significant number of delays and cancellations.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A major winter storm, bringing bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages across the nation, is wreaking havoc with travel plans for thousands, including those on the Suncoast.

The arrival and departure boards at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Friday afternoon were alerting travelers to a mix of delays and cancellations, particularly to locations in the Midwest.

More than 4,500 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.

People hoping to get on flights to and from SRQ Friday, particularly from locations including Columbus, Ohio, Philadelphia and Chicago were faced with significant delays or cancellations.

Forecasters say the storm is nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.

Travels are advised to check with their airline frequently before getting to the airport at least two hours early.

