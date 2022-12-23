Video shows cold front marching through Tampa Bay

RUSKIN, Fla. (WWSB) - The predicted cold front has begun it’s march through the Suncoast.

The National Weather Service station in Ruskin reported at 10:45 a.m. the temperature had dropped 9 degrees in 45 minutes.

Time-lapse video shows a leading edge of the front moving through.

The cold front passed over the office bringing gusty northwesterly winds and causing temperatures to fall from a high of 72 to 63 in the past 45 minutes 🥶 #FLwx pic.twitter.com/tIbNL3rocC — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.