Video shows cold front marching through Tampa Bay
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSKIN, Fla. (WWSB) - The predicted cold front has begun it’s march through the Suncoast.
The National Weather Service station in Ruskin reported at 10:45 a.m. the temperature had dropped 9 degrees in 45 minutes.
Time-lapse video shows a leading edge of the front moving through.
The cold front passed over the office bringing gusty northwesterly winds and causing temperatures to fall from a high of 72 to 63 in the past 45 minutes 🥶 #FLwx pic.twitter.com/tIbNL3rocC— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 23, 2022
