Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Video shows cold front marching through Tampa Bay

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSKIN, Fla. (WWSB) - The predicted cold front has begun it’s march through the Suncoast.

The National Weather Service station in Ruskin reported at 10:45 a.m. the temperature had dropped 9 degrees in 45 minutes.

Time-lapse video shows a leading edge of the front moving through.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO has announced the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
Gold Rush
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera
Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County
This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road
The new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue officially opened Thursday morning, the...
Gulfstream Avenue roundabout opened to traffic

Latest News

Suncoast temps dropping quickly as cold front moves through
Giselle Guzman
Naples woman charged in hit-and-run death
Cold front move in today
Let the big chill start
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gov. DeSantis said Tuesday,...
Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines