Suncoast opens shelters ahead of cold temperatures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As temperatures drop across the Suncoast, local officials are greenlighting the opening of cold weather shelters for those who need a place to stay.

Temperatures will continue to fall Friday night and wind chills will drop into the mid-30s for the Christmas holiday.

Charlotte County:

The National Weather Service forecasts near-freezing temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold. Guest will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 7 p.m.

Manatee County:

Manatee County’s Emergency Management Division has coordinated with The Salvation Army to open cold weather shelter space at their Manatee County location: 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and there will be space for an additional 50 people. In addition to the daily sheltering program, which hosts space for 60 individuals overnight during regular and high temperatures, the Salvation Army provides cold weather shelter for Manatee County’s homeless.

They monitor the weather for expected drops in temperature and prepare extra bedding to increase their sheltering capacity.

Sarasota County :

The cold weather shelter at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, will be open an additional night, Monday, Dec. 26, beginning at 5 p.m.

For transportation to the shelters, the Breeze Rider app can be used to check bus arrival times and plan routes. Sarasota County bus and SCATPlus are closed Sunday, Dec. 25. OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze Trolley will operate 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. See the holiday schedule here for Sarasota County Transit.

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures this weekend.

The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota will conduct their cold weather operation plan on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 with intake beginning at 4:40 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

A cold weather shelter will open in North Port at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail. It will be available Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25, beginning at 5 p.m. each evening.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise using extreme caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.

More heating safety tips can be found here.

