Plants? Here’s what UF scientists say to do to protect them from cold temps

(WCJB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As temperatures plummet across the Suncoast, plant owners will be scrambling to keep their plants and crops from succumbing to frosty temperatures.

The University of Florida has information to keep your plants safe from cold weather. Heat rises, so any warmth in the soil will return to the atmosphere.

If you have plants in containers, move them into protected areas where heat can be supplied or trapped. If that’s not a possibility, push the containers together and protect with mulch to reduce heat loss from the container walls. Covering the plants can protect them from frost, but you will have to find means to supplement cold temperatures. Be careful using plastic coverings as the plant can freeze to these and have their foliage stick to the material.

After the weather passes, make sure to water your plants and prune any dead parts.

Read more here.

