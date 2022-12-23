Naples Woman charged in hit-and-run death

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian Dec. 9 in Collier County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Giselle Guzman of Naples was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Investigators say Guzman was 2021 Toyota Camry traveling north on 41st Street SW, east of Naples. A 45-year-old Naples man was riding a bicycle in the same area at about 6:45 p.m.

Troopers say the Camry hit the bicyclist from behind and fled the scene. The man died at the scene.

The Camry was recovered shortly after the crash. Troopers found and arrested Guzman Dec. 22.

The crash remains under an active criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.