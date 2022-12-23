Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Naples Woman charged in hit-and-run death

Giselle Guzman
Giselle Guzman(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian Dec. 9 in Collier County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Giselle Guzman of Naples was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Investigators say Guzman was 2021 Toyota Camry traveling north on 41st Street SW, east of Naples. A 45-year-old Naples man was riding a bicycle in the same area at about 6:45 p.m.

Troopers say the Camry hit the bicyclist from behind and fled the scene. The man died at the scene.

The Camry was recovered shortly after the crash. Troopers found and arrested Guzman Dec. 22.

The crash remains under an active criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO has announced the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
Gold Rush
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera
Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County
This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road
The new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue officially opened Thursday morning, the...
Gulfstream Avenue roundabout opened to traffic

Latest News

Cold front move in today
Let the big chill start
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gov. DeSantis said Tuesday,...
Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines
robbery
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigating bank robbery
zelenskyy
President Zelenskyy addresses joint session of Congress