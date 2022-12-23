Let the big chill start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day.

After that time, the cold front will be south of us and winds will turn north, as a large Artic high-pressure ridge builds in across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., including Florida.

Afternoon temperatures will drop as winds gust to 25-30 mph for, perhaps, as much as eight hours. The wind will drive in some of the cold air that has put much of the nation into the deep freeze. In fact, North Florida can expect overnight temperatures to fall to near 19 degrees and a hard freeze warning is in effect for those areas north of Ocala.

In our area, east of the interstate in Manatee and Hardee counties, a freeze watch is in effect tonight and tomorrow night.

On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the high will struggle to get near 50, with most of the day spent in the 30s and 40s. Today’s windy conditions will subside on Saturday and Sunday. A small craft advisory is in effect from today into Saturday. Rip currents will be a problem into Saturday evening.

By next Monday the atmosphere will begin to warm up. Slowly the highs will warm a few degrees each day and by Wednesday we will be back into the 70s. Longer range outlooks currently indicate a mild New Year’s Eve with temperatures at night in the mid-to-upper 60s as midnight approaches with a southeast wind.

