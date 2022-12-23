Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

It’s a First Alert Friday as Temps Plummet into Saturday Morning

Small Craft Advisory due to Gusty Winds
ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday kicks off with a minimal chance of showers in the morning, and a warm high of 71. But temperatures will drop quickly after late morning. By the early evening it will feel like the 40s due to strong northerly winds piggy backing off an arctic air mass. Those temperatures will continue to plummet overnight. Suncoast temps will be in the mid 30′s Saturday morning but the wind chill will make it feel like the upper 20′s.

There is a freeze watch in effect for Manatee and Hardee county from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Outdoor plants and pets in the Suncoast area could be adversely affected by the drop in temperatures. Bring outdoor pets inside Friday through Monday morning. Cover sensitive plants or bring them indoors. You can look online to see which of your plants can not tolerate temperatures in the 30s.

Boaters should beware of dangerous conditions off the shoreline Friday and Saturday, and possibly into Sunday. Expect winds between 20-25 knots with gusts as high as 30 knots Friday. Similar conditions will prevail through Saturday. Seas will be rough with waves up to eight feet. A small craft advisory is in effect until Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current advisory for the Suncoast area from Friday morning to Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road
Gold Rush
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
SCSO has announced the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert

Latest News

It’s a First Alert Friday as Temps Plummet into Saturday Morning
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm - VOD - clipped version
STRONG STROMS POSSIBLE
Another day with rain before the frigid air arrives
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
Warm Temps and Some Rain For Thursday
Highs in the 70s through Friday, then temps plummet into the weekend