It’s a First Alert Friday as Temps Plummet into Saturday Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday kicks off with a minimal chance of showers in the morning, and a warm high of 71. But temperatures will drop quickly after late morning. By the early evening it will feel like the 40s due to strong northerly winds piggy backing off an arctic air mass. Those temperatures will continue to plummet overnight. Suncoast temps will be in the mid 30′s Saturday morning but the wind chill will make it feel like the upper 20′s.

There is a freeze watch in effect for Manatee and Hardee county from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Outdoor plants and pets in the Suncoast area could be adversely affected by the drop in temperatures. Bring outdoor pets inside Friday through Monday morning. Cover sensitive plants or bring them indoors. You can look online to see which of your plants can not tolerate temperatures in the 30s.

Boaters should beware of dangerous conditions off the shoreline Friday and Saturday, and possibly into Sunday. Expect winds between 20-25 knots with gusts as high as 30 knots Friday. Similar conditions will prevail through Saturday. Seas will be rough with waves up to eight feet. A small craft advisory is in effect until Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current advisory for the Suncoast area from Friday morning to Saturday evening.

