FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance

Homes are damaged and collapsed after the shore on which they stood was swept away, following...
Homes are damaged and collapsed after the shore on which they stood was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(WSAW)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole.

Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program.

The counties are Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, and Washington; and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Brevard, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia Counties were authorized for Public Assistance in the initial disaster declaration issued on Dec. 13.

Applications for Hurricane Nicole must be filed separately for any FEMA applications for Hurricane Ian. FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance. For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/4680.

