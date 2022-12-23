FDEM reminds residents to heat homes safely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With colder temperatures, you may use alternate heating sources to warm up your home. The Florida Division of Emergency Management is reminding everyone to keep your home safe and to avoid fire hazards.

Here are some of their suggestions.

🎄 Keep decorations & flammables 3ft+ away from heating sources

😴 Never leave spaces heaters unattended or on while asleep

🔌 Never plug space heaters into an extension cord or power strip

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.