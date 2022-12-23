Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

FDEM reminds residents to heat homes safely

Unsafe heating sources
Unsafe heating sources(FDEM)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With colder temperatures, you may use alternate heating sources to warm up your home. The Florida Division of Emergency Management is reminding everyone to keep your home safe and to avoid fire hazards.

Here are some of their suggestions.

🎄 Keep decorations & flammables 3ft+ away from heating sources

😴 Never leave spaces heaters unattended or on while asleep

🔌 Never plug space heaters into an extension cord or power strip

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO has announced the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
Gold Rush
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera
Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County
This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road
The new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue officially opened Thursday morning, the...
Gulfstream Avenue roundabout opened to traffic

Latest News

Floridians brace for Arctic blast over holiday weekend
Suncoast opens shelters ahead of cold temperatures
Clouds roll over the National Weather Service Station in Tampa Bay Friday.
Video shows cold front marching through Tampa Bay
Suncoast temps dropping quickly as cold front moves through