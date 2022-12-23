Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
100 Church opens doors as shelter from cold

100 Church cold shelter
100 Church cold shelter(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - 100 Church in North Port is opening its doors as a shelter from the cold starting Dec. 23 through Dec. 26. The shelter will be providing residents with a cot, blanket, and pillow as well as hot meals. One of those hot meals will be a Christmas Eve dinner donated by Publix.

“Our goal is to bring as many people in as we can, so we have the opportunity to speak to them about the real meaning of Christmas. You know the root word of Christmas is Christ, and that’s what we are trying to spread to everyone here,” said 100 Church Assistant Pastor Mathew Harrington.

The cots were donated by the Red Cross and the blankets and pillows were from Catholic charities. For folks staying at the shelter, they are grateful to have a warm place to stay especially for the holiday.

Karen Tolpert is a military veteran who traveled from Port Charlotte with her dog just to have a warm place to stay with four walls and a ceiling. For Tolpert, she said she’s been living in her car after losing everything.

“Just laying my head down in a safe place and being ok and warm. It’s going to get cold and it’s Christmas and it will be nice to not spend it alone,” said Tolpert.

The church hosts dinner every night at 5 p.m. throughout the year for anyone to come. Harrington said it’s all about being there for the community and helping out.

