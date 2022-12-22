Video shows wicked road conditions in Wyoming

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol released a video late Wednesday of dangerous road conditions as a major winter storm descends across the U.S.

“Nope, the Trooper didn’t make a wrong turn and end up in Antarctica. Over the last twelve hours Troopers have responded to over 787 calls for service, 196 motorists assist and 104 crashes,” the Patrol wrote on its Facebook page.

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures across the central High Plains plummeted 50 degrees Fahrenheit in just a few hours. In much of the country, the Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

There was a 109-degree temperature difference between Billings, Montana (-40 degrees) and Miami (69 degrees) Thursday morning.

Elsewhere in the U.S., authorities worried about the potential for power failures and warned people to take precautions to protect older and homeless people and livestock — and, if possible, to postpone travel.

“This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range,” according to an online post by the National Weather Service in Minnesota, where transportation and patrol officials reported dozens of crashes and vehicles off the road.

-- Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.